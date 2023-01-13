Viria project expected to be completed by mid-2023

WAF Chief Executive Dr Amit Chanan

The Water Authority’s production of drinkable water is three million liters short of meeting the daily demands of the Suva/Nausori corridor.

WAF Chief Executive Dr Amit Chanan says this gap leads to the intermittent water supply issues in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

However, Dr. Chanan says the Rewa River Water Supply Scheme project in Viria, Naitasiri is progressing well and will benefit more than 360,000 Fijians and increase water supply.

Dr. Chanan says the Viria project is expected to be in the commissioning phase by the middle of this year.

He adds that they are also going to increase services to villages along the Rewa pipeline.

“Focus right now apart from delivering the project is also to look at some of the villages along the Rewa pipeline which currently do not have services to also provide them with services. So we are in the process of letting some contracts which will increase service delivery to some of these villages as well.”

The Rewa River Water Supply Scheme project in Viria supports the water supply and, in turn, sustainable growth and development in the greater Suva area.

$270 million has been invested in the project, which includes a 40 megaliter water treatment plant, a pumping station, a reservoir, and a transmission main to connect the new water supply to our existing distribution system.