Vakalalabure appointed as Fiji Pine Group chair

Rakuita Vakalalabure [Photo: Supplied]

Rakuita Vakalalabure has been appointed as the chairman of the Fiji Pine Group of Companies.

In a statement, the Group says the decision was made by its Board of Directors during its 147th Board Meeting at its head office in Drasa on Wednesday.

The Group says Vakalalabure brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record from his background in the legal, business, legislative and the rural community sectors in Fiji and abroad.

The statement says Vakalalabure’s vision and leadership skills are expected to play a pivotal role in bringing a business culture change to the Fiji Pine Group of Companies.

The Group also welcomes its new board members, Mesake Nawari, Sairusi Bulai, Sunia Vakamoce and Moriti Naisau, who join the only current Board member, Mataiasi Nabau.

The Board of Directors and the entire Group says it is confident in Vakalalabure’s ability to lead the company to new horizons and secure a promising future for Fiji’s forestry industry.

Vakalalabure holds a Master of Laws (Commerce and Corporate) from the University of London and a Bachelor of Laws from Bond University in Australia.

He is the former Chief Executive of the Cook Islands Business Trade and Investment Board and Executive Advisor to the Cook Islands Prime Minister.