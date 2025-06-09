USP appoints interim leadership team

The University of the South Pacific has entered a new phase of leadership transition following the conclusion of Professor Pal Ahluwalia’s tenure as Vice-Chancellor.

At its meeting in Auckland in May, the USP Council agreed to operate under a caretaker arrangement until a new Vice-Chancellor is appointed.

To oversee this, an Interim Management Group has been established, bringing together governance, academic and operational leaders to provide stability and continuity.

USP says the IMG will ensure the university remains focused on its priorities, including the Investment Plan 2025–2027, while maintaining teaching, research and services without disruption.

The Council and IMG say they are committed to a smooth transition and to keeping USP on course as the Pacific’s leading tertiary institution.

