University students charged with murder, bailed

[Photo: FILE]

Three tertiary students charged with the murder of a 30-year-old man in Samabula were granted bail by the Suva Magistrate’s Court this afternoon.

Alexander Vatia Leweniqila, Manoa Vakavunivalu, and Aisake Lovobalavu appeared before Magistrate Charles Ratakele.

The state objected to bail due to the severity of the offense.

Defense counsels noted the trio is first-time offenders willing to abide by all court-ordered conditions.

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In granting bail, the court ordered the three not to reoffend or interfere with witnesses, and to report to their nearest police stations.

Sureties must sign a $5,000 bail bond and ensure the trio attends all court dates.

The matter has been transferred to the Suva High Court and will be called again on April 10th