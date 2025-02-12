University secures $1m grant

The University of Fiji will enhance its iTaukei programs thanks to a $1 million grant from the Higher Education Commission.

The funding will be used to build an iTaukei study center, improving resources, expanding course offerings, and providing additional support.

Commission Chair Steve Chand says the organization has requested assistance from the Ministry of Finance for effective grant implementation.

“We can only hope that the institutions will serve their intended purpose, ensuring that we continue up-skilling, reskilling, and educating our students, and that we have a ready workforce in the market.”

Chand adds the decision followed thorough research and review, reaffirming their commitment to developing iTaukei programs and highlighting the funding’s strategic importance for students’ success.

