Union claims EFL boosted bosses’ pay

The Construction Energy and Timber Workers Union of Fiji claims 10 senior executives at Energy Fiji Limited received a combined $3.3 million last year.

According to the Union, this is a 13.8 percent increase from 2023.

National Secretary John Paul states this raises concerns as ordinary workers have not received any wage increases for last year or this year.

CETWUF claims EFL is delaying fair wage talks and dragging disputes through court, ignoring workers’ struggles.

The Union also reports skilled tradespeople are leaving EFL for better opportunities.

It has called for a 10 percent pay rise for workers but states EFL refuses to negotiate and has delayed performance pay due since March 2025.

Paul adds that the Union is seriously considering industrial action if no progress is made.

FBC News has sent EFL the Union’s statement and questions but has yet to receive a response.

