UN stresses the importance of renewable energy

United Nations Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagener says it is important to invest in renewable energy, describing it as free and reliable that requires minimal subsidies compared to fossil fuels.

While speaking at the Media Deep Dive event this morning, Wagener highlighted that the energy transition is not just a vision, it is already underway.

He adds that from the installation of solar mini-grids in remote villages to women-led cooperatives bringing power to rural households, these efforts are proving beneficial.

United Nations Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagener.

He says that these initiatives not only discourage the use of fossil fuels but also improve lives, create jobs, and help build fairer and more secure economies.

“Solar energy is so much cheaper than any other available energy, especially fossil fuel driven energies, it just makes very good business sense. Why would you buy expensive energy that pollutes our planet and that puts communities at risk? If you can get much cheaper renewable energy that guarantees for sustainable livelihoods, and this is why you are so important.”

Wagener emphasizes that this transition requires an integrated approach from governments, adding that instead of subsidizing fossil fuels, countries should redirect support toward renewable energy.

He adds that although Fiji has a relatively high share of renewable energy at around 60%, the remaining 40% is still generated from fossil fuels, contributing to global greenhouse gas emissions.

