UNDP boosts rural electrification

Four percent of Fiji’s population still does not have access to clean, renewable, and affordable electricity.

Project Manager of the UNDP Blue Economy Portfolio, Vineil Narayan, says that to address this issue, the organization is using an integrated approach to rural electrification as part of its 2030 Agenda.

He explains that the Fiji Electrification Fund Model is one of the approaches UNDP is piloting to provide electricity to 399 rural communities.

He says that the initiative will be rolled out in phases, with a total estimated cost of $19.1 million.

Narayan adds that 20 rural communities will be electrified within the next 18 months.

He says that the tender for three of these communities will be announced soon, with the tender for electrifying a further 17 communities to be released in September.

“And so what we will be doing is basically looking at a clustered approach. For example, beginning from this year, we’ve already started work. We are targeting the Lomaiviti, Lau, and Kadavu clusters, and we hope to be able to do something very soon next year for the Yasawa, as well as the Bua and Kadavu clusters, in the next 24 to 36 months.”

Narayan says that $16 million has already been mobilized through strong partnerships, coordination, and collaboration with development partners. However, approximately $3.2 million is still required to fully fund the project.

He adds that 6,500 households across these rural communities are expected to gain access to electricity.

Narayan explains that each of the households will be connected using underground cables to a centralized electricity grid or generation system.

He adds that these smart meters allow households to top up their electricity similar to the cash power systems used in various communities enabling them to access electricity 24/7 at an affordable rate.

