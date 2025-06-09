UN pushes gender-inclusive energy projects

[File Photo]

Many rural communities in Fiji still lack access to reliable electricity, clean water, sanitation and mobile connectivity.

The United Nations Development Programme says this impacts women the most, limiting their ability to earn an income and connect with markets.

UNDP Project Manager Vineil Narayan states that they begin their work by focusing on those most affected women, youth, people living with disabilities, and LGBTQI+ community members.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the new Rural Electrification Model project is targeting these gaps by placing gender, disability, and inclusion at the center of its planning.

“First and foremost, we start with women, youth, people living with disabilities, and also LGBTQI+ members, to understand what their energy needs are. That’s point number one.”

Narayan states that reliable electricity leads to better mobile access, enabling women in villages to sell handmade products directly to buyers.

UN Regional Coordinator Dirk Wagener said gender inclusion was not just part of energy projects it’s part of everything the UN funds.

“You know, gender and equality inclusion is not just in any renewable energy project, but in everything our agencies fund and all our programs. It’s an absolutely core component. They are key stakeholders, always consulted, and their specific needs are always taken into account.”

Wagener reiterated that clean energy and cooking projects not only reduce illness but also improve lives across the Pacific.

He emphasised that real development begins by listening to those most vulnerable.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.