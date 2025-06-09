UN honors 23 Police officers for service in South Sudan

[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force]

In a momentous ceremony, twenty-three Police officers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) were awarded the prestigious UN Medal for their outstanding contributions to peacekeeping efforts in the region.

The award ceremony was officiated by the UNMISS Deputy Police Commissioner, Kaustubh Sharma, and was witnessed by senior leadership from the United Nations Police (UNPOL), Contingent Commanders, and representatives from Fiji and the Pacific community serving in South Sudan. The event highlighted the unwavering dedication of the officers who have worked tirelessly in challenging environments to uphold peace and security.

In her welcoming remarks, Fiji Police UNMISS Contingent Commander SSP Aseri Nakibo expressed immense pride in the service of Fiji Police officers, who have been contributing to the peacekeeping mission since 2011.

Fiji Police UNMISS Contingent Commander SSP Aseri Nakibo.

She acknowledged the historical legacy of Fijian involvement in UNMISS, citing the remarkable career of former Police Commissioner Unaisi Vuniwaqa, who began her journey as an individual police officer and rose to the positions of Deputy Police Commissioner and Police Commissioner between 2018 and 2022.

“There is no better example of the proud achievements of UNMISS than the career trajectory of Unaisi Vuniwaqa,” said SSP Nakibo. “Her legacy sets high expectations for our Fiji Police Contingent to continue performing at the highest standard. I congratulate each of you for your contributions in supporting the implementation of the UNMISS Mandate across various field offices.”



[Photo Credit: Fiji Police Force]

SSP Nakibo also took the opportunity to acknowledge the unwavering support of the officers’ families, whose sacrifices enable them to continue their mission in South Sudan.

In a heartfelt message, Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu of the Fiji Police Force congratulated the officers, calling the event a proud occasion for both the Fiji Police family and the nation as a whole.

As the Fiji Police contingent continues its mission in South Sudan, the UN Medal award stands as a symbol of excellence in peacekeeping and a reminder of the pivotal role Fiji plays in maintaining peace and stability on the international stage.

