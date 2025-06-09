UN applauds Pacific voices

United Nations Resident Coordinator Dirk Wagener has congratulated the Pacific, acknowledging that their voices have been heard particularly the efforts of young people demanding urgent action for climate justice.

Wagener says the recent advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice marks a historic moment, affirming that member states have a legal duty to protect both people and the planet from the impacts of climate change.

He adds the ICJ has made it clear: failure by states to safeguard the global climate system may amount to an internationally wrongful act.

With COP30 approaching, Wagener says the momentum is already building for citizens to push their governments for stronger and more urgent climate commitments.

He is encouraging public involvement in the development of Nationally Determined Contributions, urging everyone to participate in consultations and help shape national climate policies.

