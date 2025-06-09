UAE to open embassy in Fiji

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

In a major boost to Fiji’s international relations, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced plans to establish an embassy in Suva, solidifying a new chapter of partnership between the two nations.

The decision was confirmed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a meeting with Fiji’s President, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, in Abu Dhabi.

The Fijian Head of State commended the UAE’s remarkable transformation from a resource-limited desert nation to a global hub of innovation, prosperity, and clean energy leadership.

“Fiji too has immense potential to generate its own solar and renewable energy from abundant sunshine, wind, and ocean resources,”

In response, the UAE President reaffirmed the UAE’s readiness to support Fiji’s renewable energy and climate resilience goals, signalling stronger cooperation in areas of sustainable development, health, and education.



Nahyan also praised the Fijian community living and working in the Emirates, describing them as hardworking, sincere, and valuable contributors to local industries such as aviation, healthcare, and education.

Diplomatic relations between Fiji and the UAE were first established in March 2010, and have since grown through collaboration in climate change, renewable energy, health, and education. Fiji has been among the key Pacific beneficiaries of the UAE-Pacific Partnership Fund, which has financed solar projects across the region.

The upcoming UAE Embassy in Suva is expected to deepen trade, investment, and people-to-people ties, marking a major diplomatic milestone in the Pacific.

