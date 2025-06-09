Two pulled from vehicle after Serua crash

A serious road accident has been reported in Serua this afternoon, with two people seen being pulled from a vehicle following the crash.

A video supplied to FBC News shows some men assisting two individuals out of a badly damaged vehicle, which is believed to have veered off the road.

The condition of the occupants is not yet known.

FBC News is seeking confirmation from Police on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

We will bring you more details as soon as official information becomes available.

