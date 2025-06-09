Two charged after fabricating attack in Kulukulu

Two men will be appearing at the Sigatoka Magistrate Court today for giving false information to a public servant, contrary to Section 201(a) of the Crimes Act 2009.

Last Friday, around midday, an 18-year-old man from Kulukulu reported that a 26-year-old man from the same settlement had been killed by three men.

Upon arrival at the scene, Police found that the 26-year-old self-employed man was alive, with visible injuries to his back and neck.

He was taken to the hospital for examination.

The 18-year-old, a waitress from Kulukulu, had also informed Police officers that three masked men had tried to kill him.

The report was treated as suspicious, and after further questioning, he admitted that the report he lodged was false.

He further admitted that they had conspired to make a false report.

On Monday evening, the 26-year-old was discharged from Sigatoka Hospital and brought in under arrest for questioning.

