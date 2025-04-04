Two arrested for alleged possession of methamphetamine

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

A man and a woman will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today charged with the alleged unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The two were arrested on Tuesday morning at Howell Road in Suva during a joint raid conducted by the Southern Division task force, Fiji Detector Dog Unit and Serious Organised Crime and Intelligence Department.

During the raid, police discovered several small zip lock plastics containing white crystals tested positive for methamphetamine.

Article continues after advertisement

The two suspects, a 37-year old man and a 36- year old woman have been jointly charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.