Turning trash into treasure

Tikosaya Ledua is turning waste into art and giving women a chance to earn from it.

After 15 years painting homes, she saw too much good material being thrown out.

Now she runs Ledua’s Art Collection, a business that turns discarded items into decoration and art pieces.

She shares that entrepreneurs are problem solvers and innovators.

She encourages others to keep going, even when it’s hard and to believe in their work.

Ledua is also holding workshops in Nadi and Labasa to help grassroots women learn upcycling and find new income streams.

Her aim is to grow the market for recycled goods and help women earn from what others throw away.

