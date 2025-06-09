Turaga applauds staff dedication

[Photo/file]

Acting Attorney-General Siromi Turaga, has praised his staff for their resilience, dedication and professionalism, acknowledging a challenging year marked by heavy workloads and unseen responsibilities.

Turaga says while much of the work carried out by officers often goes unnoticed by the public, it remains vital to the effective functioning of the institution.

“This year has been tough. The work we do is not easy, and the pressure is real. Many of you carried responsibilities others may never see, yet continued to give your best. Your efforts have not gone unnoticed.”

Turaga adds that this festive season serves as a reminder of humility, sacrifice, love and service and leadership is grounded in humility, regardless of rank or title.

He stresses that the Office’s success is driven by collective effort rather than individual achievement, thanking staff for their professionalism and perseverance during the year.

Turaga also recognised the sacrifices made by families of staff members, acknowledging their support and encouragement, and urged officers to take time during the festive season to rest and reconnect with loved ones.

He also encouraged the spirit of giving, reminding staff that generosity extends beyond financial contributions, and that small acts of kindness can have a meaningful impact, especially during difficult times.

