Tui Labasa blesses Girmit anniversary plans

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

A government delegation has sought blessing from Turaga Tui Labasa Ratu Jone Qomate as the 146th Girmit anniversary celebration will be held in Labasa next month.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Multi Ethnic Affairs Reshmi Kumari says they visited Tui Labasa and accorded him a traditional sevusevu.

Kumari says Ratu Jone has accepted their sevusevu and given his blessings.

She says now they can start preparing for the Girmit celebrations.

“As mentioned which will be held in May from 10th to 12th which is a three day event. At the moment we are preparing the program. The program is almost ready. We are very blessed that his Excellency the President will be opening the event on Saturday 10th of May.”

The Girmit celebrations will be held for three days at Subrail Park.

