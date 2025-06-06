Trust gap hurts cyber reporting

[ Source: Online Safety Commission / Facebook]

Many cybercrime cases in Fiji go unreported due to trust issues and limited technical skills.

The Online Safety Commission says major companies are turning to overseas firms instead of reporting incidents locally, which weakens national cybersecurity efforts.

Investigation Officer Samuels Finau says there’s a need for a secure, central platform where people can report threats.

He also suggests that the Center for Internet Security be included in the planned Computer Emergency Response Team.

“We have cases where, out of nowhere, companies hire cyber security firms overseas without notifying or reporting the incidents in Fiji. So, I think we need the right reporting mechanisms. If we don’t mandate reporting policies, then maybe we need a platform where information can be shared between various organizations.”

Finau says without proper reporting, local authorities can’t track or respond to threats.

The Ministry of Communication says it is working on a reporting portal to make the process easier and build public trust.

The Head of Cyber Affairs says the aim is to create a platform that helps people feel safe enough to come forward quickly.

