News

Training targets Fiji’s alarming diabetes amputation rates

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

September 24, 2025 1:10 pm

A three-month Healthy Steps Project has been launched to train nurses in diabetic foot care and reduce Fiji’s high rate of amputations.

Thirty-five nurses will undergo specialised training to better detect and treat diabetes-related complications.

Diabetes Fiji Chair Taabish Akbar says the program is urgently needed, as Fiji records an average of three amputations every day.

Article continues after advertisement

 “Most importantly, this initiative is about improving the lives of people living with diabetes, ensuring that they have access to quality foot care, reducing the risk of ulcers and amputations and supporting families and caregivers.”

Akbar says while Fiji has trained nurses across nine Pacific Islands, ongoing training is vital as staff retire or migrate. He also notes challenges with limited resources but stresses that partnerships like this help Fiji respond effectively.

The project is a joint initiative between Diabetes Fiji and the Ministry of Health, supported with $30,000 in funding from the Australian government.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Multiple arrests and meth seizures in joint raids

FHEC tightens checks on foreign qualifications

Training targets Fiji’s alarming diabetes amputation rates

New machinery to boost road works in the North

New school to support underprivileged children in Nasinu

Pacific leaders urged to fast-track critical strategy

High Court dismisses Bainimarama's pension case

Vuibau to remain in custody over alleged murder of Nadi doctor

Police cordon off Suva property in ongoing investigation

Authorities ramp up road safety ahead of festive season

Rural Fiji leads own change with Saemaul Undong Program

Faith Evans has been a successful singer for decades

Claudia Cardinale, star of ‘8½’ and ‘The Leopard,’ dies at 87

Chance for local teams to earn CC7s spot

Vanua Trophy quarter-final picture taking shape

Chua's squad relying on experience for semifinal push

Super Typhoon lashes Hong Kong with hurricane-force winds and heavy rain

Isak opens Liverpool account, Ekitike scores winner and sees red

Armani's fashion legacy celebrated at Milan retrospective

Mbappe stars as Real Madrid make it six wins from six

Trump, in rhetorical shift, says Ukraine can retake all its land from Russia

Leonardo DiCaprio says new film is timely satire

Gucci stages star-studded movie night as designer Demna debuts

TikTok to improve steps to keep children off app, Canadian officials say

ABC to air Jimmy Kimmel Live again after suspension lifted

Taiwan says two dead, 30 missing in east of island after typhoon

James Van Der Beek surprises Dawson's Creek reunion

Doja Cat hits back at 'harsh criticism' of album cover

Tahikia calls on boxing fans to back him this Friday

President not involved in Saneem’s contract, Court told

Fiji's wastewater system under strain

Valetini ruled out of Wallabies test against New Zealand

Religious leaders call for united action on youth and social issues

Diddy's lawyers seek no more than 14 months' prison

New Zealand loosens path to residency for some migrants

Pacific voices demand place in climate talks

Madueke sidelined as Arsenal face new injury setbacks

Transport service prices rise in June quarter

Sanatan Sabha launches youth wing

Trump condemns moves to recognise Palestinian state, wants hostages freed

Unlucky Fiji thrashed by New Zealand

Theaters bet big on massive screens

Hong Kong braces for Super Typhoon Ragasa

Leader of South Korea's unification church jailed

Burberry to test revival on London Fashion Week runway

ADB-backed initiative set to transform water infrastructure

Nasinu steals it at the death from Northern Bulls

Commission cautions against fake PhDs

Landowners demand answers on eucalyptus planting

Court told no tax relief approved for Saneem

Schoolboys squad to unleash fast-paced game

Workshop reveals future of industrial hygiene

New jetty ends docking woes for Rotuma

Veteran boxer ready for Bluewater Boxing showdown

Romania's Enescu festival woos more music lovers

Bank champions women entrepreneurs with grants and loans

Bedouin face eviction as Israeli settlement spreads near Jerusalem

Australia PM cites killed aid worker in speech

Climate change threatens Pacific farmers and food security

Pacific women take centre stage at UN discussions

Disaster response training kicks off

Pro-Palestinian protesters fight police in Milan, Italian ports blocked

Paris DVD rental store in last stand against streaming giants

Super Typhoon Ragasa barrels through northern Philippines

Burberry riffs on music festival fashion for crochet-heavy summer collection

Temo rejects closed court for trial witness

Rewa seal quarterfinal spot with win over Ovalau

Experts warn of rising maintenance delays

FCOSS back peace initiative, focus shifts to implementation

Japan backs Fiji as centre for regional cooperative excellence

TRC looks beyond mandate to ensure ongoing reconciliation

Culture now seen as key driver of development

Khan urges clean sport ahead of Bluewater Boxing Promotions

Fiji futsal captain to miss New Zealand match

Pamela Anderson leads the way for women who choose to go makeup free

Utah company at fault for numbering issue: FRU

PSG's Dembele, Barca's Bonmati win Ballon d'Or awards in Paris

Botswana declares public holiday to celebrate world relay win

Kiran demands sign language recognition

National airline adds handcrafted touch to business class

Urban flooding crisis sparks smarter response

World leaders rally behind Palestinian statehood at UN, defying US and Israel

Navuda named Housing Authority CEO

RC Manubhai opens new outlet

ABC ends Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension and his show will return Tuesday

Elderly man dies in road accident

Women’s empowerment must not wait, PM tells UN

Five arrested as police seize marijuana

Leaders call out G20 on climate promises

World summit to meet on two-state solution as support grows for Palestinian state

Tuwai embraces ‘Mana’ spirit at Faa’a Rugby Aro Tahiti

Rewa women out to extend unbeaten run

Counter Narcotics Bureau to be strengthened, not disbanded

Adultery endangers family and disciplined forces, warns chaplain

FEO HR officer testifies on Saneem’s salary deed in court

$4M investment underway in Samabula

Putin offers Trump one-year extension to nuclear weapons treaty

DJ Wilz set for Wan Fire Music Festival in Suva

Trump team says TikTok deal nears, with Oracle, Silver Lake among investors

FRA announces temporary closure of Vakabuli Timber Bridge

Resort partners with town council to maintain cemetery

Naisara appointed as new Chairman of LTA Board

Baby Pearls fall short to Malawi in final seconds

Big win for Fiji futsal against Tuvalu

Neihamu nominated for ‘Breakthrough Player of the Year’

Four major Western nations recognise Palestinian state, to fury of Israel

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood trends at number 1 on Netflix

Nakula confident as Fiji U21 Netball gains momentum

Black Ferns 7s embrace Fiji’s rugby spirit at Paradise 7s

HR Manager backs legitimacy of Saneem’s tax refund

'Won't happen': Australia gets pushback on Palestine

Business applauded over RBF record profit

Early warning systems key to disaster resilience, says SPREP

Crafting changed through recycle material

Kasabias supports grassroots rugby across Fiji

After two big weekends, the North American box office takes a hit

Nand plays keeper for tactical power play

Bangladesh sees worst single-day surge in dengue cases and deaths this year

Pakistan can't be considered rivals anymore, says India captain Suryakumar

Fritz fires on final day as Team World land third Laver Cup title

Fiji pushes peace plan at UNGA80

New deal to anchor next generation of marine experts

USP leads Pacific conservation

Israeli strikes kill 31 people in Gaza City, medics say, as tanks advance

Christopher Nolan to lead Directors Guild of America

MSG meeting focuses on strengthening security amid rising threats

FEO HR Manager confirms receiving Saneem’s contract

WWF calls for collaboration ahead of COP30 in Brazil

Chinese COVID whistleblower sentenced to 4 more years in jail, group says

TLTB urges landowners to take action, not just plan

Ikanivere hails Flying Fijians' defensive effort

Fijians are to be cautious of their health.

Drua & Reddy foundations partner to build unity through rugby

Fijian teenagers make their mark in Hawaii High School football

Baby Pearls secure second win at Youth World Cup

Kimmel's future 'in peril before his show was axed'

Charlie Kirk lauded at Arizona memorial as galvanizing force for conservatism

Modi urges Indians to get rid of foreign products amid strained US ties

More doggy drama for Johnny Depp after fatal attack

Sharma and Gill's opening stand helps India to six-wicket win over Pakistan

British couple freed by Afghanistan's Taliban arrive in Qatar

124 families have until December to vacate Nabua PRB property

Valelevu Police charge suspect over Nadera daylight burglary

Pastor Kolivuso calls for love, not condemnation

Fiji Police officer wins top Pacific award

Sarah Ferguson apologised to 'friend' Jeffrey Epstein

UK, Canada, Australia recognize Palestinian state

Pope Leo decries 'forced exile' of Gaza civilians

Fiji basketball teams conclude World Cup Campaign

Strict action looms after Year 12 cheating cases

Health Ministry investigates drug use among healthcare workers

England Women’s team finds respite and rugby in Fiji

Israel to become Pacific developing partner

Kava shortage in Rotuma, Money allocated for replanting

Trump White House scrambles to save Kirk's young voter machine after his death

Three Premier League matches end in a draw

Netanyahu rejects recognition of Palestinian state

Torres double helps Barcelona cruise to 3-0 victory over Getafe

England seal series win over Ireland

Waste rises by 8,800 tonnes, recycling remains minimal

Health, infrastructure and sugar industry top priorities: Prasad

Call for stronger efforts to improve national exam results

Fiji falls to Solomon Islands

Ministry awaits Cabinet approval to reintroduce exam scaling

US vaccine advisers abandon broad COVID shot support

Vatulaulau families to benefit from newly commissioned cemetery

Fiji eyes 60% mechanical cane harvesting by next year

China reaffirms support for Fiji’s development

Lessons drawn from Singapore’s digital success

Nasova scores double as Fiji defends PNC title

Australian Women's 7s team praises Fiji tour

UN honors 23 Police officers for service in South Sudan

Natural leadership boosts Fiji U18 school boys  

Two bodies found in search for Freeport Indonesia workers trapped in mine, reports say

More students taking technical subjects, but retention remains low

Immediate relief for Western Division cane farmers

Winning start for Baby Pearls at Youth World Cup

Fiji trials first Japanese sugarcane harvester in Tavua

Disney’s Kimmel suspension shows Trump’s increasing grip over media

Gerardo looks for improvement after Fiji’s opening win

Freezer truck boosts Fiji’s agricultural exports

Fiji gymnasts shine at Australian clubs carnival

Students explore automotive careers at Open Day

Israel presses on with Gaza City assault, at least 60 Palestinians killed

Sugar industry remains on track

343 teachers resign, FPA calls for reform

Spike in child illnesses

Bryne satisfied with Flying Fijians' on-field discipline

PM salutes peacekeepers in Middle East

Central division wins Police IDC

Fiji wins futsal cup opener

Death toll from tanker truck explosion in Mexico City rises to 25

MoH receives $1.1M in medical donations

Giving for Good supports Sigatoka Hospital

Veteran boxer Naidu returns to the ring

Alleged murderer fears for safety in remand

Nadi holds Labasa to a draw

Acting AG urges respect for court processes

Paradise 7s brings top teams to Lautoka

Lyles surges late to win fourth successive 200m gold