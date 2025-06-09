Training targets Fiji’s alarming diabetes amputation rates

A three-month Healthy Steps Project has been launched to train nurses in diabetic foot care and reduce Fiji’s high rate of amputations.

Thirty-five nurses will undergo specialised training to better detect and treat diabetes-related complications.

Diabetes Fiji Chair Taabish Akbar says the program is urgently needed, as Fiji records an average of three amputations every day.

“Most importantly, this initiative is about improving the lives of people living with diabetes, ensuring that they have access to quality foot care, reducing the risk of ulcers and amputations and supporting families and caregivers.”

Akbar says while Fiji has trained nurses across nine Pacific Islands, ongoing training is vital as staff retire or migrate. He also notes challenges with limited resources but stresses that partnerships like this help Fiji respond effectively.

The project is a joint initiative between Diabetes Fiji and the Ministry of Health, supported with $30,000 in funding from the Australian government.

