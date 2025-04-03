Trade mission strengthens Fiji-PNG economic ties

[Photo Credit: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs/ Facebook]

The inaugural Trade Mission to Papua New Guinea, led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica, concluded on a high note with strategies identified to strengthen cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture and tourism.

The Business Mission also enhanced bilateral economic and technical cooperation with Papua New Guinea, which will ultimately contribute to Fiji’s economic growth.

The Fiji High Commission in Port Moresby, led by High Commissioner Jackson Evans, supported this significant initiative aimed at fostering stronger networking relationships and elevating trade relations with Papua New Guinea.

Since the High Commission’s reopening in 2023, there have been immense opportunities to advance economic interactions and deepen cultural and regional cooperation with PNG.

The High Commission remains optimistic that ongoing discussions with PNG’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade on the Bilateral Framework Agreement on Technical and Economic Cooperation will further strengthen collaboration in key sectors such as tourism, agriculture, ICT, health, and medical services.

High Commissioner Evans expressed his appreciation to all stakeholders for their efforts in making the business mission a success.

