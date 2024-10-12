FCEF and FHTA raise concerns over proposed amendment

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation and the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association have expressed grave concerns over the proposed amendments to the Employment Relations Act 2007.

FCEF and the FHTA claim the possibility of severe economic consequences, including potential job losses, business closures, and the erosion of investor confidence in Fiji.

They alleged that the proposed ERA changes are being imposed despite raised concerns on why tripartite consultations have not taken place.

Article continues after advertisement

Particular concerns have been raised by the two organizations on the impact of what can potentially happen to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises should the bill get passed.

They claim that MSMEs are already struggling to recover from recent economic challenges; they are operating on thin margins and will not be able to withstand the proposed fines of up to $500,000.00 or a term of imprisonment of 20 years or both, as suggested by this new draft bill.

The organization alleges that this law does not discriminate in application between the ‘Small Bread Shops’ around our local neighborhoods and ‘bigger corporations’ including the government as well.

FCEF and FHTA say they are also deeply concerned that the proposed changes are eroding the rights of employers to manage their businesses effectively.

They claim the amendment will take away the power of employers to make decisions about their workforce, adding that operations will be systematically stripped away, leaving them vulnerable to unwarranted interference.

They have also made a call on the government, particularly the Ministry of Employment, to engage in an open, transparent, and meaningful dialogue with employers before pushing these amendments forward.

They say it is essential that the voices of Fiji’s business community, particularly small businesses, are heard and not ignored. The proposed changes are deeply concerning and, if passed in their current form, would have long-lasting negative impacts on both businesses and the economy.

We are trying to get a comment from the Ministry of Employment.