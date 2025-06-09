Tourism Fiji rejuvenates Fiji Matai Program

[Photo: FILE]

Tourism Fiji is bringing back its Fiji Specialist Program, also known as the Fiji Matai Program after a hiatus of over four years.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Dr. Paresh Pant has confirmed the return of the program and highlights that the initiative engages travel industry professionals to deepen their knowledge of Fiji, strengthen partnerships, and promote the country’s authentic tourism experiences.

The program is set to foster deeper engagement with tourism stakeholders and strengthen key partnerships at a personalized level.

Dr. Pant noted that the rejuvenated initiative is also focused on greater regional inclusivity, ensuring that tourism benefits reach more communities while maintaining the integrity of Fiji as a destination.

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Tourism Fiji says it also aims to protect and elevate Fiji’s global brand positioning through consistent messaging, meaningful experiences, and a trusted presence in international markets.

“We continue to protect and elevate Fiji’s global brand positioning through consistent messaging, meaningful experiences, and trusted market presence. Momentum has brought us here; focus, intent, and shared purpose will take us forward.”

Dr. Pant emphasized that the revival of the program reflects Tourism Fiji’s renewed commitment to driving growth, collaboration, and sustainable development across the country’s tourism sector.