TotalEnergies moves with fuel transition

TotalEnergies is making an effort to adapt to the way the energy industry is developing.

TotalEnergies Marketing (Fiji) Pte Ltd Managing Director Dennis Cuaycong says the fuel company is working to accelerate the transition to cleaner and sustainable energy.

He claims that this is obvious given that the business is looking into sustainable multi-energy solutions.

“We want to be able to provide more energy, less emissions to consumers and we want to be able to provide energy that they need when they need it, in the way they need it. In Fiji, we are making sure that our services and products are available in the different areas and communities.”

According to Cuaycong, TotalEnergies is still dedicated to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.