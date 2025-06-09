Too many Fijian girls are unsafe and losing their future: Kiran  

[file photo]

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran says it is unacceptable that so many girls in Fiji continue to face abuse, early pregnancy, and barriers to education, warning that the country cannot ignore these uncomfortable truths any longer.

While delivering her Ministerial Statement in Parliament, Kiran said the International Day of the Girl Child, marked for the first time by her Ministry this year, is not just a celebration but a call to action.

It is a special day and reminds us that our girls are not waiting to become Fiji’s future; they are already shaping our present. Every day, they are leading, innovating, and breaking barriers.

Kiran revealed alarming figures from the Ministry of Health: in the first six months of this year, eight girls under 15 became mothers, while another 481 girls aged 15 to 19 gave birth. In total, more than 850 teenage pregnancies were recorded in 2024, including 17 girls under 15.

Between 2020 and 2024, 7,283 crimes were reported against children — and 70 percent of victims were girls. Most of these cases involved sexual offences such as rape and defilement.

She says these are not just statistics, but are children who should be in classrooms, not delivery wards.

She adds that the Western and Southern Divisions continue to record the highest number of child abuse cases, with rural communities in the North and East also facing serious risks. Technology-facilitated violence is emerging as an additional threat.

Kiran also raised concern over school dropout rates, particularly for girls in rural areas where nearly 40 percent leave school between Year 8 and Year 12, double the national average.

“When girls drop out, they face lifelong consequences — lower earnings, poor health, and reduced opportunities. We must confront this head-on.”

She says no child should live in fear of abuse, and every Fijian girl matters and deserves protection and the opportunity to grow to her full potential.

Communities have called for continuous awareness campaigns, educational materials in vernacular languages, leadership training for girls, and stronger coordination between schools, police, and health services.

In response, the Ministry is working with the Ministry of Education to make the International Day of the Girl Child a permanent feature on Fiji’s school and empowerment calendar.

