Three accidents in 24 hours, one fatal

Three separate road accidents occurred in the Western Division, with one claiming the life of a 59-year-old bus driver from Yako in Nadi.

Chief Operations Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Livai Driu says the victim was driving along the Sonaisali Road in Nadi early this morning to pick up resort staff when he allegedly lost control of the bus, which veered off the road and hit a post.

He says the victim died at the scene.

Article continues after advertisement

A postmortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death as investigation continues.

Another two serious accident cases were also recorded in the last 24-hour period.

The first accident occurred along the Queens Road, near Navutu in Sigatoka, early yesterday morning.

A 34-year-old teacher allegedly lost control of her vehicle, which veered off the road.

She was rushed to the Sigatoka Hospital and later transferred to the Lautoka Hospital, where she remains admitted.

In another serious accident, another 34-year-old woman’s vehicle veered off the road in Lawai, Sigatoka, yesterday afternoon.

ACP Driu says four people were taken to the Sigatoka Hospital, while two others were transferred to the Lautoka Hospital.