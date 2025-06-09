Thousands of Fijian children forced to work

Thirty-four percent of children aged five to 11 in Fiji are involved in child labour.

This has been revealed in the latest MICS Plus 2024–2025 survey findings.

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection highlights the concerning statistic as it marked World Day Against Child Labour yesterday, joining global efforts to end the practice.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the report, many of these children are working to help support their families, but this often means missing out on school.

The Ministry says child labour affects children’s education and overall well-being and deprives them of a safe and happy childhood.

It adds that child labour limits children’s chances of growing, learning, and reaching their full potential.

The Ministry is urging families not to send young children out to work, particularly to sell food or other items on the streets, as this opens the door to exploitation.

It says support is available through the Ministry, including livelihood training and job opportunities for parents and guardians.

The Ministry says the government is working with stakeholders under the Child Labour Taskforce, led by the Ministry of Employment and including the Fiji Police Force, to monitor and prevent child labor.

They are also coordinating the National Coordinating Committee for Children, which brings together agencies to strengthen laws, raise awareness, and develop child-focused policies.

The theme for this year’s observance is “Progress is Clear, but There’s More to Do.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.