Third cane payment to be finalized soon

Cane farmers will be receiving their third cane payment for last year’s crushing season by the end of this month.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation and the Sugarcane Growers Council are expected to hold a joint meeting soon to prepare a submission for the Sugar Industrial Tribunal.

During the meeting both the institutions are expected to determine the per-tonne price of the third cane payment.

The government has already announced through the Sugar Ministry that all farmers will receive their cane payment on time.

Under the Master Award, the third cane payment is to be made on or before March 31st.

Meanwhile, the FSC says the 4th cane payment for the last crushing season will be made on or before May 31st.

This will be done prior to the commencement of this year’s crushing season.

The final announcements on all cane payments will be made by the Sugar Industry Tribunal.