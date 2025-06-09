Taveuni youth urged to dream big

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Taveuni’s young people have been urged to seize opportunities and rise above challenges as part of a new campaign to inspire ambition and resilience.

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua told more than 400 students at the inaugural Rise Taveuni Campaign that his own journey from a farmer’s son to senior civil servant, diplomat and government leader shows that big dreams are possible.

He reminded the youth that choices made now will shape their future and urged them to follow the path of Taveuni achievers who have carried Fiji’s name with pride in sports, business, and public service.

The campaign highlighted success stories from the island, including Fijiana rugby captain and naval officer Alfreda Fisher, legal practitioner Antonio Raivalita Yavalanavanua and 23-year-old farmer-turned-entrepreneur Joji Masivesi.

Organised by the Taveuni Empowerment of Women Support Group with support from Women’s Fund Fiji, the event was designed to challenge the next generation to pursue their potential with courage and determination.

