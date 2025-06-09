News

Taukei Plaza Dua launched

Bose Vavataga Multimedia Journalist West [email protected]

July 25, 2025 7:17 am

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka officially launched the new commercial arm of iTaukei Lands Trust Board known as Qelemaroroi Holdings Ltd yesterday, and also opened its Taukei Plaza Dua in Lautoka.

Rabuka called the landmark building a “new legend,” symbolizing a fresh start for iTaukei ownership and urban economic empowerment

The Prime Minister hailed the project, saying it is a positive step towards iTaukei empowerment.

“Years from now, our children will speak about today. The day this plaza was opened. When a new venture was established. It is, a turning point in our journey as itaukei ni vanua o viti.”


[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Rabuka says while the majority of the land belongs to the iTaukei, everyone should benefit from it.

“We need to recognize that it even though its one of our sacred properties, we also have to understand that those living alongside us can also benefit from it”


[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

iTaukei Lands Trust Board Chief Executive Solomone Nata says this is a historic turning point in their strategic move into commercial development for the economic empowerment of the landowners.

