Takayawa Junior and two others released on bail

SODELPA General Secretary, Viliame Takayawa Junior and two others appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

In this matter Takayawa is charged with one count of criminal intimidation while Tagitagivanua Kepa and Apenisa Turaga are jointly charged with one count of criminal intimidation .

In the first matter, it is alleged that on the 22nd of February last year, Kepa and Turaga swore at the SODELPA General secretary Viliame Takayawa at his office with the intend to cause alarm.

The duo were released on $1000 bail bond with two sureties each.

They have been ordered not to reoffend while on bail and to maintain good behavior.

They were also told to surrender all travel documents to the court and appear for all of the court dates.

They are expected to take their plea on the 15th of next month.

In the second matter, it is alleged that SODELPA General Secretary, Viliame Takayawa Junior threatened Tagitagivanua Kepa.

It is alleged that he uttering the words “get out of my office” with the intent to cause alarm to Kepa.

Takayawa Junior faces a charge of criminal intimidation.

He has also been released on $1000 bail bond with two sureties.

Police prosecution did not object to his bail.

His matter will be called again on the 4th of September.

