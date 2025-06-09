Takayawa charged with criminal intimidation

SODELPA General Secretary, Viliame Takayawa in court this afternoon.

SODELPA General Secretary, Viliame Takayawa Junior, appeared at the Suva Magistrate’s Court this afternoon.

He is charged with one count of Criminal Intimidation.

It is alleged that on the 22nd of February last year, he threatened Tagitagivanua Kepa by uttering the words “get out of my office” with the intent to cause alarm to the said Tagitagivanua Kepa.

More to follow on this story.

