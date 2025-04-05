Tailevu Holdings to boost transparency

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Tailevu Holdings Pte Limited is set to strengthen its engagement with members of the Province this year as part of its commitment to transparency surrounding the company’s financial reports.

Board Chair Malakai Naiyaga says the organisation is dedicated to ensuring a clean financial report while simultaneously working to generate more income.

The company has two shareholders including the Tailevu Provincial Council and the Tailevu Dairy Farmers Cooperative Association Limited

“We are actively working on informing the province about the financial report of the holdings especially with the opening of the newly refurbished Ratu Cakobau House as it will attack more investors. Our goal is to continuously update the members of the province regarding the financial status of the THLP. We are making progress.”

The commitment of Tailevu Holdings to innovation and sustainability was recognized last year when the company received the Excellence in Yasana Aspiration Award.

