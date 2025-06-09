Suva to host Green Climate Fund’s Sub-Regional office

[ Source: Fiji Government / Facebook ]

Fiji has secured a major milestone, as Suva will now host the Pacific Office of the Green Climate Fund.

Confirmed at the GCF Board’s 44th meeting, this decision ensures climate funding and support are closer to home, allowing faster access to aid for Pacific nations.

This achievement followed a proposal developed by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change last September, after Pacific leaders endorsed Fiji at the July 2025 Forum Economic Ministers Meeting.

While the GCF initially planned only a small outpost, consistent advocacy by Pacific and Small Island Developing States representatives secured a full Sub-Regional Office in Suva.

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This office will have the authority to support faster decisions, better coordination, and efficient climate finance delivery.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka welcomed the decision as a proud moment that reflects regional leadership in ensuring global finance mechanisms respond to the realities of SIDS.

GCF Executive Director Mafalda Duarte also recognized Fiji’s steadfast advocacy, noting that the Fund is excited to deepen its partnership through a strengthened in-region presence.

The office will help remove long-standing barriers and red tape that previously hindered access to climate finance.

This initiative aims to provide real support to communities, helping to protect people, strengthen resilience, and build a safer future.

The Government will now work with the GCF to finalize arrangements and operationalize the office.