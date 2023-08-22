Suppressing child sexual exploitation priority for Fiji and US

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Coalition Government’s work in ensuring that Fiji citizens are protected will remain an utmost priority.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga met with the US Ambassador to Fiji, Marie Damour, yesterday to discuss matters pertaining to child sexual abuse in cyber-materials—an issue that is currently a worldwide problem.

Damour highlighted the US’s intentions to assist Fiji’s law enforcement agencies and the Fiji Police Force in training officers.

She adds that this will ensure they are fully equipped to curb online child sexual exploitation.

The ambassador says a team from the US Department of Homeland Security will be conducting these trainings with its Fiji counterparts.

Turaga has reassured that Fiji will work closely with the US government in this matter.

Other areas of interest that were discussed between the two included education and national security.