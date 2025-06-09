Sugar industry remains on track

Acting Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has dismissed concerns about the future of the sugar industry following the recent fire at the Rarawai mill in Ba, making it clear that the sector remains strong and fully supported by the government.

During a site visit to the mill, Professor Prasad stressed that despite the disruption, the government, Fiji Sugar Corporation, and key stakeholders are taking decisive action to maintain operations and safeguard livelihoods.

The FSC has already launched a technical assessment of the damage at Rarawai and is already sourcing spare parts and machinery in anticipation of the repair work.

The Acting Prime Minister is calling all industry participants to remain focused and unified, emphasizing that the government and stakeholders are committed to long-term industry stability and growth.

“Those who want to jump the gun and forecast gloom and doom, a message to them from us as a government, as industry players, and the Honourable Minister has said that very clearly already, that we will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that the industry remains on track, and we are confident, we are confident that we will harvest 1.6 million tonnes of cane in this season”.

Professor Prasad also provided reassurance that no workers will be laid off due to the incident.

“Some would be shifted to Lautoka, technical staff in particular, to ensure that meal preparedness in Lautoka is up to date, and it will add additional strength, additional resources for the Lautoka meal to continue its efficient and effective operation. Of course, the management will be at liberty to make arrangements in terms of leave, in terms of how the workers can adjust in this next two or three months when these issues are going to be set”.