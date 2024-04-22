Structured educational activities planned for students

The Education Ministry has announced a revitalized partnership with corporate entities and the government.

Minister Viliame Gavoka says this initiative aims to reinstate cultural festivals such as Tadra Kahani and the Fiji War Dance Competition along with promoting activities like film-making and school newspapers.

He states that this will help to reduce unwanted behavior and criminal activities among students at primary and secondary school levels.

Gavoka also stressed the significance of structured educational activities in keeping students engaged, asserting that an idle mind is a devil’s workshop.

While acknowledging the importance of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), the Minister highlighted the equal importance of Physical Education, Music, Arts and Craft (PEMAC) in grooming well-rounded individuals.

Gavoka emphasized the need to provide equal opportunities for students to explore and showcase their talents.

To ensure the effectiveness of this initiative, the Ministry outlined several key strategies. These include maximizing learning time allocated to PEMAC classes, strengthening resources for facilities and equipment and ensuring the presence of qualified teachers.

He says local partnerships will offer students additional opportunities to engage in traditional arts and music, including mat weaving, tapa designing, pottery making, and wood carving.

Gavoka adds that traditional songs and musical instruments such as the Lali, Ukulele, Dholak and Guitar will be incorporated into the curriculum to preserve Fiji’s rich cultural heritage.