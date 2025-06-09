State recognises Fiji Navy 50th jubilee

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fourteen senior and retired officials of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces’ Naval Division were honoured yesterday commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Fiji Navy at State House.

The 50th Anniversary Commemorative Medal recognises officers who have served as commanders of the Naval Division for at least three years since its establishment on 10 October 1970, including the Prime Minister, and the President of the republic of Fiji.

Among the honourees were former President Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Brigadier General (retd) Apakuki Kurusiga, Commander (retd) Andrew Lane, opposition MP and former commander (retd) Semi Koroilavesau, retired Lieutenant Colonel Neumi Leweni and current RFMF Commander Brigadier General Ro Jone Kalouniwai.

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, who presented the medals, acknowledged the Naval Division’s vital role in maintaining peace in Fiji’s waters amid growing transnational crimes, including smuggling and illegal fishing activities. He praised their ongoing dedication to securing the nation’s maritime interests.

