State files information in child death case

[File Photo]

Two women charged in relation to the death of three-year-old Elijah Jibola appeared in the Lautoka High Court yesterday.

Komal Sapna Singh is charged with one count of manslaughter.

It is alleged that on January 29, 2026, she recklessly drove a motor vehicle, causing the death of the child, who was crossing the road at the time of the incident.

Co-accused Susana Radinivulagi is also charged with one count of manslaughter arising from an alleged breach of duty.

Article continues after advertisement

It is claimed that on the same day, she failed to properly supervise the child, which resulted in his death.

The State has filed the information in the matter, and both accused persons have been granted bail.

The case has been adjourned to April 17th.