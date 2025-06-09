Sports tourism injects millions into Fiji

The Fijian Drua’s Super Rugby season has delivered a powerful boost to Fiji’s economy and tourism industry.

A recent comprehensive report by the Fijian Drua reveals that the games generated over 67 million dollars in direct spending, created more than 240 full-time jobs, and added 11.5 million dollars to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

With thousands of local and international fans filling the stadium, the Fijian Drua’s presence is proving to be a major driver of economic growth and community wellbeing.

Drua’s General Manager Commercial Shane Hussein states that over 21 percent of tickets are bought by visitors, many of whom travel to Fiji just to watch the games.

“Now, there’s some gifting going on because they buy it for families and friends here in Fiji, but there’s a lot of travel as well. That $67 million equates to about $21 million in benefits to Fijians on the ground here. And it adds $11.5 million annually to Fiji’s GDP.”

Hussein adds that local businesses see strong sales on match days and afterward, as fans visit restaurants and bars or buy the sports merchandise.

“Those things would be really useful to extend the match day experience, to continue the spend that happens post-match, which obviously boosts our local economies, boosts our local businesses.”

Award-winning tour operator Tewaka, says their business has skyrocketed since forming the partnership with the Drua.

Managing Director Tewaka James Sowane states that people now recognizing their coaches and vehicles on the road as related to Drua and that is priceless.

“Obviously the teams love it, the teams travel on no one else but Tewaka for the matches.”

The Fijian Drua’s success has set a platform for Fiji to host other matches, which will help generate economic activity and boost sports tourism in the country.

