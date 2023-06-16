Solar power system boosts operation of ice-plant

The provision of a solar power system has boosted the production of ice at the Fisheries and Forestry Service Center in the District of Kubulau in Bua.

Service Center Manager, Sitiveni Lalibuli says this has enhanced the ice-plant operation, which caters to 18 villages and 86 settlements.

Lalibuli says they have also been able to increase revenue for the people and centre.

“The main purpose of the solar power system is to help in the operation of the ice-plant. The ice assists the people to preserve and store fish, as fishing is one of the main sources of income in the area. This is the only ice-plant in the Districts of Kubulau and Wainunu in Bua.”



The 93-panel solar power system was funded by the Overseas Fishery Cooperation Foundation of Japan and installed by Solar Fiji early this year.

The Fisheries and Forestry Service Center serves about 3,000 people in the Districts of Kubulau and Wainunu in the Province of Bua.