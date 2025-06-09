Increased funding sought for vulnerable Fijians

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is calling for increased funding in the upcoming national budget to expand services for the most vulnerable groups.

Minister Shashi Kiran states that the additional funding is needed to strengthen support for children, older persons, persons with disabilities and women.

She also explained that a major priority is expanding drug rehabilitation services for children, as demand continues to rise.

Kiran said work was also underway to improve care facilities for older persons. She confirms that residents of the Golden Age Home in Lautoka have been moved from a termite-damaged building into a safer facility. Similar upgrades are planned for the Suva centre.

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“As well as we were very worried about children and in particular the abuse against children. And we are rolling out a national action plan for prevention of violence against children. So in the next budget we really are hoping that we are able to expand our services.”

The Ministry is also seeking funding to implement national action plans for women and persons with disabilities. Kiran says these plans need proper resourcing to be fully carried out.

Kiran adds that the ministry remains committed to protecting vulnerable communities and hopes the upcoming budget will allow services to be expanded further.