Father faces sexual assault, intimidation charges

[Photo: FILE]

A 40-year-old man appeared at the Nasinu Magistrate Court today.

He is charged with the alleged sexual assault of his 14-year-old daughter.

Police say the matter was reported at the Valelevu Police Station by the victim.

The alleged incident took place in October last year at their home. This happened while other family members were away in Lautoka.

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It is also alleged the victim was threatened not to tell anyone.

The accused faces one count of sexual assault and one count of criminal intimidation.