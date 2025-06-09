Experts urge stronger disease surveillance

[Photo: FILE]

Calls are growing for increased investment in medical laboratory services as Fiji and the region continue to face pandemic and outbreak risks. Experts say stronger laboratory systems are essential for public health protection and national security.

Acting Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr Tevita Qoriniasi says timely and accurate diagnostic results are central to an effective public health response.

Dr Qoriniasi explained that health security now carries both national and economic implications.

He adds that investment is needed to strengthen surveillance systems that can detect and respond to emerging threats.

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surveillance, according to Dr Qoriniasi, now extends beyond traditional reporting.

It includes laboratory-based, event-based, genomic, antimicrobial, environmental and digital systems.

He warns that diseases do not respect borders.

“Whether responding to an outbreak of influenza, dengue fever, measles, or any antimicrobial resistance or emerging pathogens, our ability to detect the threat early determines the effectiveness of our response.”

Dr Qoriniasi also pointed out that outbreaks in one country can affect travel and trade, and stressed the need for systems that are interconnected, timely and reliable.

FNU Associate Professor Dr Aruna Devi says preparedness begins in laboratories.

She said laboratory professionals must also strengthen research outputs as investment discussions continue.

“Across the globe, there remains the ever-present threat of emerging outbreaks such as Ebola, avian influenza, and future pandemics that may arise without warning. Are we prepared? Preparedness is no longer optional; it is necessary, and preparedness begins in the laboratory.”

Dr Devi adds that this will help translate data into evidence for policy and planning.