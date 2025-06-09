Meth case raises alarm after Fiji FACT drug tests

[Source: File]

A positive methamphetamine test has raised serious concern for Fiji Football following drug testing conducted during the opening round of the BiC Fiji FACT in Labasa last weekend.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Yusuf confirmed to FBC that one player tested positive for meth, describing the case as extremely serious.

The incident has prompted Fiji Football to reinforce its zero-tolerance stance on banned substances.

A total of 72 players were tested, with four returning positive results for prohibited drugs, three for marijuana and one for methamphetamine.

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Yusuf revealed that three of the drug cases involved repeat offenders, who now face suspensions ranging from one to three years.

The CEO also expressed concern over a player aged 18 who tested positive, saying Fiji Football is engaging social services and counsellors to better understand the circumstances behind the case.

In addition, two players returned positive results for alcohol. Yusuf explained one case was linked to medication declared by the player, while the other involved alcohol consumption two days before the tournament.

He stressed the need for stronger discipline at the district level, calling on team officials to better manage player behaviour and movements before major competitions as Fiji Football continues to prioritise player welfare and the integrity of the game.

Meanwhile, the semifinals of the Fiji Fact tournament will be held this weekend in Labasa.

You can listen to live commentaries of the games on Radio Fiji 2.