Call for a balanced budget

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Edward Bernard. [Photo: FILE]

The private sector is calling for a balanced national Budget that supports businesses while also easing rising living costs.

It warns that the high cost of doing business is placing pressure on economic growth and employment.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Edward Bernard states businesses are hoping the budget will support both economic recovery and social needs without leaning too heavily on one side.

He said the top concern remains the rising cost of doing business, driven by high fuel, freight and food prices.

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He warned that this is affecting local companies, jobs and income generation.

“I think one key message is to make sure that we balance the budget from the economic and the social side. As I said, we are cautious of the fact that it’s an election year, and the budget may be skewed towards the social side and providing more incentives to the communities and the people.”

Bernard outlined five key priorities from the private sector submission, and these include stronger protection for local industries, manufacturers and producers to reduce reliance on imports.

He said recovery support was also needed for businesses still feeling the impact of recent economic shocks, including incentives to help cover losses and rebuild operations.

Another major priority is investment in skills and education. He said the labour market was facing shortages and businesses need more work-ready graduates to support production and services.

Bernard also called for stronger investment in health and infrastructure, saying gaps in these areas are influencing migration decisions and affecting workforce productivity.

He added that improved coordination across government ministries is needed, supported by dedicated funding for innovation and better policy alignment.

Bernard said the Budget must maintain fiscal discipline while still giving the private sector enough confidence to invest and expand.

He stressed that without business growth, job creation and income growth will remain limited.

He states the key message from the private sector is that the budget must stay balanced, supporting both people and the economy, while ensuring local industries are protected.