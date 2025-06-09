Lakeba Nexus nets $31,000

[Photo: JAMAIMA O'BRIEN GUCAKE/ FACEBOOK]

Lakeba Nexus Holdings has recorded its first earnings from pine timber sales. The company received more than $31,000 from its initial harvest.

The buyer was Nausori Paints and Hardware. It purchased 31 cubic metres of pine timber.

Chairman of Lakeba Nexus and Paramount Chief of Lau, Ratu Tevita Uluilakeba Mara, witnessed the first transaction in Nausori yesterday.

iTaukei Trust Fund Board Chief Executive and company representative Aisake Taito said the full order was delivered without any rejects.

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Taito reveals that demand has continued to grow, and the buyer has requested an additional 40 cubic metres for next week.

He states the company is focused on quality, consistency and timely supply.

Taito says Lakeba Nexus secured its market before harvesting began.

He also explained that Nausori Paints and Hardware gave the best offer available.

He said work was now underway to build a strong financial base. A dividend policy will be developed for the Annual General Meeting in December 2027.

The policy will guide future discussions on benefits, savings and investment plans.

Taito also thanked the government and relevant ministries for their support during the harvesting process.

Nausori Paints and Hardware Yard Supervisor Asnheel Lal says the partnership ensures a steady timber supply from Lakeba.

Lal says the pine is in high demand. He says it includes lengths of up to seven metres, which are rare in Fiji.

He hopes the company will continue sourcing timber from Lakeba in the future.