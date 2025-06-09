Croatia beat Panama to keep hopes alive

[Source: Reuters]

Croatia netted a second-half goal from substitute Ante Budimir to beat Panama 1-0 for their first points of the World Cup in a high-stakes Group L clash on Tuesday that eliminated the Central American side.

On a night when Croatia captain ⁠Luka Modric became the second European to earn a 200th cap, the Balkans side broke the deadlock when Budimir, alone at the back post, converted a deep cross in the 54th minute.

Croatia, who struggled to assert their dominance in ⁠the first half, nearly doubled their lead moments later when Marco Pašalić broke through alone, but he could not beat ⁠the Panama keeper and then skied the rebound.

Both sides were desperate for points after a ⁠0-0 draw earlier on Tuesday between England and Ghana meant the ⁠losers would have no hope of reaching the knockout round.