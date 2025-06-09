Goundar Shipping threatens suspension

[Photo: FILE]

A dispute over seafarer employment conditions could see more than 300 workers at Goundar Shipping Limited laid off. Inter-island services may also be suspended from July 1.

Managing Director George Goundar has warned of the shutdown if government and the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji do not resolve the long-running issue.

He said the Ministry of Employment is trying to apply standard provisions of the Employment Relations Act to seafarers.

“30th, all my vessel is leaving here because I’ve got some government franchise run to facilitate on the 30th.When the vessel comes back. But Natovi, on the 1st of July, is shutting down. Levuka is shutting down. All those there. But as on the 1st, there’s no more sailing for me. All the ships are coming back.”

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Goundar said the maritime industry was instead governed by the Maritime Labour Convention. He said it focuses on mandatory rest hours rather than fixed working hours.

He said applying standard labour rules to shipping is not practical and vessels often remain at sea for more than a day.

He added that compliance would require extra crew on vessels. This would increase costs and create space and logistics challenges.

Goundar also said there was a shortage of qualified local seafarers and approval to recruit enough experienced foreign crew has not been granted.

He maintained that unless a lawful and internationally compliant framework is agreed, operations will stop. He said vessels will be tied up from July 1.

Assistant Minister for Transport Naisa Tuinaceva said the issue has been noted. He said it was sensitive and needs further discussions between ministries.