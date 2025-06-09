Water lease funds now in payment process

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources says mesne profit payments linked to the Nasarava Water Catchment lease in Tikina Wailevu, Macuata Province are now being processed.

This follows agreement on the final figures with the Water Authority of Fiji.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo states the Ministry, together with the Water Authority of Fiji has completed technical negotiations on the lease arrangement.

He says both parties have agreed on the final payment breakdown.

Article continues after advertisement

Vosarogo confirms that the mesne profit liability for the period 1951 to 2009 is $479,222.62. He says this amount falls under the Ministry’s responsibility.

The Water Authority of Fiji , according to the Minister will cover mesne profit payments for 2010 to 2025, which total $508,865.26.

Vosarogo explained that the mesne profit payments are separate from lease premiums, annual ground rent and other compensation linked to the Nasarava Water Catchment lease.

He said the matter was now undergoing verification and reconciliation with the iTaukei Land Trust Board.

Vosarogo states this is not a case of withheld funds and it is a standard process to confirm all figures are accurate before payment is made.

He said the process was in place to protect landowners’ interests and ensure proper use of public funds.

The Minister says the Ministry has been coordinating with WAF and the iTaukei Land Trust Board throughout the process.

He says the Ministry is now awaiting an official invoice from the iTaukei Land Trust Board to proceed with final payment.

Vosarogo said landowners would be informed through the proper channels once payments are finalised.

He also assured the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring landowners receive their lawful entitlements while maintaining transparency and good governance.